Warrens man accused of tax fraud

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old Warrens man accused of filing fraudulent state income tax returns.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe issued the warrant Tuesday for Keith S. Burch after he failed to appear Monday for a scheduled court date. Burch faces three felony counts for tax returns he submitted in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his private investigation business, Coulee Investigations. The complaint alleges that Burch understated his income by $226,000 and evaded more than $13,000 in state income tax.

Prosecutors allege that Burch took money he received from purely personal transactions and classified it as earned income in exchange for his investigative services. Such treatment is advantageous because it allowed Burch to show an annual deduction for one half of the federal self-employment tax.

The complaint says Burch was interviewed July 28, 2021, by Tomah police. He insisted the money in question was earned income but admitted he didn't have adequate records. He reportedly told police, "I don't have any records. They are gone."

The complaint cites evidence that Burch claimed income from the business after shutting it down. He reportedly submitted a resume claiming the business ended in 2015 while applying for employment in 2020.

If convicted on all counts, Burch faces a maximum of 18 years in prison.

IN PHOTOS: 11 more entries arrive with one day left in Big Buck Contest Bad weather big bucks Buck Brick Colton's buck Hunch paid off I finally beat my brother Last day muzzleloader My bow buck Old Many getting it done On grandpa's farm Redemption Tall Tines