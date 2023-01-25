 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrens man accused of tax fraud

  • 0

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 55-year-old Warrens man accused of filing fraudulent state income tax returns.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe issued the warrant Tuesday for Keith S. Burch after he failed to appear Monday for a scheduled court date. Burch faces three felony counts for tax returns he submitted in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Burch failed to report self-employment income he earned from his private investigation business, Coulee Investigations. The complaint alleges that Burch understated his income by $226,000 and evaded more than $13,000 in state income tax.

Prosecutors allege that Burch took money he received from purely personal transactions and classified it as earned income in exchange for his investigative services. Such treatment is advantageous because it allowed Burch to show an annual deduction for one half of the federal self-employment tax.

People are also reading…

The complaint says Burch was interviewed July 28, 2021, by Tomah police. He insisted the money in question was earned income but admitted he didn't have adequate records. He reportedly told police, "I don't have any records. They are gone."

The complaint cites evidence that Burch claimed income from the business after shutting it down. He reportedly submitted a resume claiming the business ended in 2015 while applying for employment in 2020.

If convicted on all counts, Burch faces a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Allen Weisselberg, a longtime executive for Donald Trump’s business empire whose testimony helped convict the former president’s company of tax fraud, was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in job perks.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News