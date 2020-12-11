 Skip to main content
Warrens man arrested after police chase
Dominic Olsen

Dominic Olsen

 Steve Rundio

A Warrens man is in custody after a police pursuit ended with the driver crashing his vehicle near Tomah.

Dominic Olsen was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fleeing an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, police received multiple complaints of a speeding vehicle weaving in and out of traffic and striking road signs and other vehicles. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded and requested assistance from the Tomah Police Department due to the severity of the traffic complaints.

Police located Olsen's vehicle as it exited Interstate 90 at Hwy. 131. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Olsen continued his erratic driving and fled from officers.

The pursuit continued south of Tomah before Olsen lost control of his vehicle around a corner on Hwy. M. The vehicle went into a field, crossed a creek and rolled onto its side.

The driver and a passenger escaped injury, and Olsen was taken into custody. The passenger wasn't charged and was released at the scene. Olsen reportedly had multiple firearms and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office and Tomah police were assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Oakdale Fire Department.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

