Warrens man convicted of vehicular homicide in Monroe County

A 48-year-old Warrens man has been convicted in a 2017 traffic crash that resulted in the death of his passenger.

Yancy K. Dieter was convicted Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court of reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a vehicle with a revoked license while causing death and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Yancy was driving westbound on Hwy. EW during the overnight hours of July 23, 2017, when he lost control of his vehicle in a rollover crash. The police report says the vehicle broke through at least three trees and damaged an underground telephone cable box.

Deiter’s passenger, 70-year-old Keith Nelson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deiter suffered a broken leg and was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Police obtained a warrant for a blood test, which recorded Dieter’s blood-alcohol level at .19. Police believe speed was also a factor in the crash.

Dieter’s trial lasted four days, and the jury deliberated three hours before delivering guilty verdicts.