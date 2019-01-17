A Washington man is facing felony charges Thursday after he was accused of defrauding a La Crosse restaurateur of just under $12,000.
Eugene Olson, 46, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., was charged with theft by false representation and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, the owner of New Taste of India in Jackson Plaza last March gave Olson $10,000 to lease a Merchant Industries point of service system for processing credit and debit cards. The restaurateur told police he had dealt with Olson for months prior to that point and, against his better judgment, acquiesced when Olson asked him to write the check directly to him, rather than Merchant Industries.
After receiving the lease for the equipment, the man found out the $10,000 was not applied to the agreement. His signature was at the bottom of the agreement; however, the man told police Olson asked him to sign the blank lease and Olson would fill it in later.
“He said it was common for Gene to work this way, as he was always in a hurry,” according to the complaint.
After entering into the lease agreement, the restaurant-owner found two recurring charges in April, adding up to $1,680, from a company he didn’t recognize called Executech connected with other leases written under a different salesperson’s name. Investigation showed that the other salesperson was Olson’s daughter’s boyfriend.
When investigators tracked down the other salesperson, he told the police he agreed to some business dealings with Olson, sending him a photocopy of his driver’s license and blank check, believing it was a legitimate sales venture.
“He soon realized that Gene Olson was signing people up for POS systems with their permission and using (his) name as the salesperson,” according to the complaint.
Olson told police the $10,000 was a personal loan and also that he did not know the other salesperson.
Olson told Judge Todd Bjerke Thursday that it was all a misunderstanding and he would be staying in Wisconsin while out on bond to help clear it up.
Errol P. Johnson, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was charged Jan. 17 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Johnson had 0.3 grams methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 16 with possession of narcotics. Boncouri was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a white powdery substance, consistent with heroin, in his wallet, according to the complaint.
Joshua M. Woods, 36, of Holmen was charged Jan. 16 with substantial battery. Woods, who runs a tattoo shop in Holmen, struck a man after accusing him of stealing from the shop, according to the complaint.
Abraham C. Freitag, 41, of Galesville was charged Jan. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Freitag was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a small amount of meth in Freitag’s pocket, according to the complaint.
Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.
