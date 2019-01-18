Try 1 month for 99¢

A Washington man is facing felony charges Thursday after he was accused of defrauding a La Crosse restaurateur of just under $12,000.

Eugene Olson, 46, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., was charged with theft by false representation and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, the owner of New Taste of India in Jackson Plaza last March gave Olson $10,000 to lease a Merchant Industries point of service system for processing credit and debit cards. The restaurateur told police he had dealt with Olson for months prior to that point and, against his better judgment, acquiesced when Olson asked him to write the check directly to him, rather than Merchant Industries.

After receiving the lease for the equipment, the man found out the $10,000 was not applied to the agreement. His signature was at the bottom of the agreement; however, the man told police Olson asked him to sign the blank lease and Olson would fill it in later.

“He said it was common for Gene to work this way, as he was always in a hurry,” according to the complaint.

After entering into the lease agreement, the restaurant-owner found two recurring charges in April, adding up to $1,680, from a company he didn’t recognize called Executech connected with other leases written under a different salesperson’s name. Investigation showed that the other salesperson was Olson’s daughter’s boyfriend.

When investigators tracked down the other salesperson, he told the police he agreed to some business dealings with Olson, sending him a photocopy of his driver’s license and blank check, believing it was a legitimate sales venture.

“He soon realized that Gene Olson was signing people up for POS systems with their permission and using (his) name as the salesperson,” according to the complaint.

Olson told police the $10,000 was a personal loan and also that he did not know the other salesperson.

Olson told Judge Todd Bjerke Thursday that it was all a misunderstanding and he would be staying in Wisconsin while out on bond to help clear it up.

