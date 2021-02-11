Watch now: Judge denies prosecutors' request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

“Quite apart from the interest of the defendant, after what this town has been through in the last six months, I don’t want any more problems. The police don’t need any more problems,” Schroeder said. “I’ve got two broken windows here, right here in this courtroom. The doors are still covered with plywood. A good deal of the community is still boarded up after millions of dollars in damage. I don’t want anything that might kindle more violence.”

Prosecutors filed the motion asking for the bond increase after a letter sent by the court to Rittenhouse’s official address was returned as undeliverable. Kenosha Police detectives went to the Antioch apartment and learned the Rittenhouse family no longer rents the apartment, and that another man has been living in the apartment since December.

Thursday’s hearing, held via Zoom because of the pandemic, was Rittenhouse’s first appearance before Schroeder, the judge assigned to hear the criminal case. Rittenhouse appeared remotely with his attorney Richards, who is based in Racine.

Victim, survivor testify

Grosskreutz and Huber’s father, John Huber, also appeared at the hearing under state law that allows victims and victims’ families and representatives to take part in court proceedings. Both asked that Rittenhouse’s bond be raised to $4 million.