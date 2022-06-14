WATCH NOW: Murder suspect waives preliminary hearing, bond reduced

Homicide suspect Sage Hicke waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, and his cash bond was reduced by $10,000.

Hicke, represented by attorney Andrew Martinez, opted not to have a preliminary hearing when he appeared before Judge Elliot Levine, leaving the witnesses brought in by assistant county District Attorney Jessica Skemp unable to speak to the court. Hicke is now bound over for trial. The date was not set during his appearance.

Hicke, 18, of Ontario was charged last Monday with first degree intentional homicide, stemming from a May 22 altercation which left Storm Vondrashek, 15, dead and Jackson Greengrass, 17, wounded.

Greengrass has since been charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and murder while committing battery and misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Martinez argued the shooting death of Vondrashek was self defense, and the criminal complaint states witnesses have corroborated Hicke's claim that he was attacked first, with Vondrashek "pistol whip(ping)" Hicke before unsuccessfully attempting to fire his gun.

Vondrashek and Greengrass had driven to Hicke's residence after an argument over social media. According the criminal complaint, a witness said Greengrass fired a gun towards Hicke, who returned fire at Vondrashek and Greengrass. The complaint further states that after the shooting, Hicke returned to his residence and said, “I think I just killed him.” Hicke attempted to pass off the gun in the hallway, the witness said, but no one took it. The weapon has not yet been located.

Hicke turned himself in to police June 3 and has been held on $50,000 cash bond.

Martinez asked the court on Tuesday to lower bond to $10,000, stating that Hicke is a longtime resident of La Crosse, had family in the area, and had turned himself in without incident. The purpose of bond, he iterated, is to ensure a return to court.

"I think what this comes down to is, 'Does Mr. Hicke pose a flight risk? I don't know what stronger evidence there is that he is not," Martinez said.

In her reasoning to maintain $50,000 bond, Skemp stated that in 2020, Hicke was involved in a shooting incident with Greengrass in Vernon County, though the incident was not formally adjudicated.

"This is not his first time getting into a fight or a dispute involving a firearm," Skemp said.

Two witnesses came forward and were prepared to let the court know, had the preliminary hearing gone forward, that Hicke invited Vondrashek and Greengrass over to fight, Skemp said.

"They asked him, 'What are you going to do when they come?' Or words to that effect," Skemp said. "And he didn't answer but he pulled out a gun and displayed it. Physically answering that question. He placed himself in what really is a mutual fight."

"He did turn himself in," Skemp continued. "But only after about 10 days, after disposing of evidence, such as the gun, which has not been recovered to my knowledge." Martinez countered he has not seen any evidence Hicke got rid of the weapon.

Levine reduced bond to $40,000 cash, with the conditions that if bond is posted Hicke follow no contact orders and remain under house arrest with GPS monitoring.

