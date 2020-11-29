WATCH NOW: Out of the Shadows: Local law enforcement and sex offender notification

Type a city of Tomah address into the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and the names of 35 sex offenders who live within a three-mile radius appear.
Only a fraction of them trigger a broad-based community notification.
“Those decisions are based on the severity of the offense and the circumstances relating to the offense,” Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said.
La Crosse Police Lt. Avrie Schott said local police departments are authorized by state statute to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when “in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.”
Schott said notifications normally include contact information for anyone who has concerns about an offender’s release. She said the notification also reminds the public that the offender has served his or her sentence and, barring a violation of release terms, isn’t wanted by police.
“We notify the public if we have an offender that has moved into the city of La Crosse using our social media platform,” Schott said. “When we do this, we direct them to ... websites and numbers for questions.”
There are 267 sex offenders registered in La Crosse County, but the city of La Crosse has posted just five Facebook notifications so far in 2020. The most recent was Nov. 1 after Jeffrey D. Krenz was scheduled for his release into the community Nov. 3 (the Facebook post lists his name as “Jeffrey D.”). The registry says Krenz was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and has been placed in an apartment building at 5130 33rd St. in La Crosse.
Tomah Chief of Police Mark Nicholson said law enforcement agencies follow a comprehensive approach to determine which offenders will be the subject of a press release or social media post.
Nicholson said notification decisions are based on a “Sex Offender Special Bulletin Notification” from the state Department of Corrections. He said the bulletin allows law enforcement to examine the nature of the offense and the offender’s subsequent history and determine if a “core team meeting” is warranted.
For someone released in Tomah, the team is comprised of personnel from the police department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s office, state Department of Corrections and an agent from the state’s Sexual Offender Registry Program.
“As a team, you decide what level of notification should go out,” Nicholson said.
He said three are three levels of notification:
- Level 1: Only local law enforcement is notified. It covers offenders who didn’t use a weapon, threat or physical force; victimized only one adult with no special handicaps or vulnerabilities; fully admits to the crime; has fully participated in programming; and has stable and appropriate employment.
- Level 2: Specific people or organizations are notified. Offenders used vocational or social contacts to gain access to victims, victimized someone 13 years or older, implied the use of a weapon or physical force, committed two known offenses and have intermittent but appropriate employment.
- Level 3: A community-wide notification is issued, often accompanied by a community meeting. Offenders used a weapon or physical force, sought strangers or showed varied patterns of victim access, targeted a child or victim with specific vulnerabilities, committed multiple crimes covering more than a six-month period, denies the offense or blames something else (drugs, alcohol), refused programming and has unstable or inappropriate employment.
“You may have a majority of them in this Level 1 notification,” Nicholson said. “When you get into the Level 2, that’s when we decide if we’re going to have a core team meeting.”
He said the information provided by the sex offender bulletin is very useful to law enforcement.
“Once we receive this information from (the bulletin), that allows us to make an educated decision,” Nicholson said. “Without that, we would have to do a lot of research on our own.”
Most notifications involve offenders covered by Chapter 980, which allows a judge to classify persons as sexually violent and commit them indefinitely to a civil treatment facility after they have served their prison sentences. It also allows for conditions to be imposed on offenders once they are released, such as limits on travel, types of employment or access to the internet.
Monroe County’s last notification involved Henry B. Gryer, a Chapter 980 offender from Kenosha. He was released from Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in July 2019 and placed in a town of Oakdale residence over significant neighborhood opposition. The sex offender registry says Gryer has since moved to a facility in Mauston.
Nicholson said he believes the public uses the information responsibly.
“The notification is not intended to instill fear,” Nicholson said. “It’s our belief that an informed public is a safer public.”
All notifications posted by La Crosse police come with the disclaimer, “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.”
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said there “no perceived drawbacks” to the registry.
“The registry is a good source of information for citizens if they want to keep an eye out in their neighborhood or are moving to a neighborhood,” Wolf said.
He added that users “need to understand that there are several levels of offenses and the registry does not have explanations on the offense committed and whether it was violent or non-violent.”
Revels noted the vast majority of sex abuse victims had some connection to their attackers, especially assaults involving children.
“It’s generally not about strangers,” Revels said. “It’s important that parents have conversations with their children. That’s how a lot of these things are prevented.”
