WATCH NOW: Out of the Shadows: Local law enforcement and sex offender notification

Type a city of Tomah address into the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, and the names of 35 sex offenders who live within a three-mile radius appear.

Only a fraction of them trigger a broad-based community notification.

“Those decisions are based on the severity of the offense and the circumstances relating to the offense,” Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels said.

La Crosse Police Lt. Avrie Schott said local police departments are authorized by state statute to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when “in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness and protection.”

Schott said notifications normally include contact information for anyone who has concerns about an offender’s release. She said the notification also reminds the public that the offender has served his or her sentence and, barring a violation of release terms, isn’t wanted by police.

“We notify the public if we have an offender that has moved into the city of La Crosse using our social media platform,” Schott said. “When we do this, we direct them to ... websites and numbers for questions.”