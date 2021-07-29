WATCH NOW: Police: $600 triggered triple homicide in La Crosse County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The witness said she pulled into the Holiday Inn and briefly went inside. When she returned, she said a person she knew as "Kush," later identified as Thao, entered her vehicle and sat in the back seat on the driver's side and that Yang had moved to the front passenger seat.

She identified Rattanasack, who she knew as "Black," as the driver of the Mercedes and said he was holding a gun. She was instructed to follow the Mercedes as Thao gave her directions to the quarry located on Hwy. M.

The witness said everyone exited the two vehicles at the entrance of the quarry, where Rattanasack ordered the three victims to get on their knees and crawl toward the gate. She said Rattanasack then gave the gun to Thao, who shot all three victims multiple times. She said Rattanasack and Thao got in their vehicles and left and allowed her to return to her vehicle and drive away from the scene.

Wolf said investigators don't know why the suspects spared the woman's life.