Waunakee woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash in Monroe County

Monroe County prosecutors have filed multiple charges against a Waunakee woman after an Indiana man died from injuries in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94.

Carrie Jean Herbst, 41, has been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, first-degree reckless injury, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The crash took the life of 29-year-old Khan Ghiyasuddin of Indianapolis and injured Cameron Hazzard of New Haven, Minnesota, and a teen-ager from Indiana.

Prosecutors allege that Herbst was intoxicated Oct. 3 when she drove a westbound minivan in the eastbound lane of Interstate 94 near Warrens shortly before 9 p.m. Herbst's van struck Ghiyasuddin's eastbound car, and a chain-reaction crash ensued involving a sport utility vehicle and Hazzard's commercial vehicle that was hauling heavy equipment.

Ghiyasuddin was transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse, where he later died. A 16-year-old passenger in Ghiyasuddin's car was also transported to La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazzard was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, but sustained a broken hip that left him hospitalized for five days and unable to work after his discharge.

Herbst was extricated from her vehicle and transported to a Black River Falls hospital before being airlifted to Madison. She is free after posting a $15,000 cash bond set by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe.

Court records show Herbst with no other drunk driving convictions in Wisconsin. She has a pre-trial conference set for Nov. 22 and a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.