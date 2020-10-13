Wausau man accused of sexual assault

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 19-year-old Wausau man for second-degree sexual assault. Seth J. Kohl is accused of assaulting a woman in a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse dormitory room during the early morning hours of Oct. 4.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Kohl had accompanied her to her dormitory room after a party and that both had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol. The woman said she didn't remember Kohl crawling into bed with her but recalled pulsating inside her vagina. She said she wanted it to stop but blacked out.

The woman woke up the next morning and couldn't locate her tampon. She went to Gundersen Health the following day for a SANE exam, which showed evidence of digital penetration.

Kohl, a student at UW-Stevens Point, came to La Crosse for an Oct. 8 interview with police. The complaint says he acknowledged being in bed with the woman, fondling her breasts and digitally penetrating her but said the contact was consensual. The complaint says the woman was "intoxicated to a degree that rendered her incapable of giving consent."

Kohl has an initial hearing in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Oct. 16.

