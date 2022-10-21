 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Wausau man charged with sexual assault on UW-La Crosse campus

Maxwell Buchholz

Buchholz

 Steve Rundio

A 19-year-old Wausau man has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

Maxwell Richard Buchholz was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation/suffocation and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman interviewed by La Crosse police Sept. 18 said Buchholz assaulted her on two separate occasions. She said the first occurred Sept. 18 at a local restaurant, where she said Buchholz reached up her shorts while they were sitting next to each other. She told police she crossed her legs to get him to stop.

She said the second occurred on campus, where she alleged Buchholz asked her if she wanted to have sex. She told police she that said no at least 10 times, especially if Buchholz wasn't using a condom.

People are also reading…

The woman said Buchholz didn't listen to her and started to bite and choke her. She said Buchholz choked her twice for about 10 seconds and that "she had never felt anything like that." She said Buchholz continued to bite her and then sexually penetrated her.

Police interviewed Buchholz on Sept. 20. He said the sex was consensual. He admitted putting his hand on the woman's throat. The complaint says he described it as "light choking."

Buchholz is free on a $5,000 signature bond with a no-contact provision. He faces nearly 47 years in prison if convicted of all three charges. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 9.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

