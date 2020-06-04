'We can fix this': La Crosse BLM protest amplifies young voices of color Wednesday night

"I spent a year in silence," she recalled to the crowd. She never told her mom, who is white, about the segregation because she was taught to respect and trust in her teachers, she said.

"Maybe if I was a little whiter like my mom," her teacher would like her, Sletten said she remembers thinking after realizing what had happened.

"And all of those students in the same classroom learned the same lesson I did," she said.

Organizers kicked off the protest on Wednesday night with a message for white participants, that the event was meant for them to hear voices of color from the community and use their privilege to take action.

"I am asking you to listen to understand, not respond," Sletten said, leading the crowd in chants of "I can fix it" and "we can fix this" throughout the protest.

Speakers urged participants to go past attending the protest, but to take action outside of it, too, like donating to groups, signing petitions, voting and speaking out against racism when they see it.

"You are making a promise that you are not just going to hold up a sign, and you're not just going to never forget, that you're not just going to ignore our voice," Sletten said.

Plans to 'Fix this'