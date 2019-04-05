A weeklong manhunt has come to an end after police caught a fugitive Friday in Juneau County with multiple charges, including intimidation of a victim and strangulation.
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen was arrested on a felony warrant. Monsoor was supposed to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday for his initial appearance.
Monsoor would have been officially charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, strangulation and suffocation, according to the complaint.
On March 29, the victim said Monsoor violated a no-contact bond condition by being at the house. According to reports, she said she wanted to call 911 but was afraid.
On March 31, the victim attempted escaping but when police asked her if she feared for her life, her response was "absolutely," according to the complaint.
On April 1, the victim reported Monsoor to the Holmen police after Monsoor tried strangling her in their home, according to the police report.
The victim escaped and hid in a residence under construction with workers, according to reports. Monsoor couldn't access the home that the victim was hiding in because workers locked the door, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police while she was in the ambulance, "He almost murdered me."
Several agencies collaborated during the past week to find Monsoor, including Juneau County Sheriff's Department, Vernon County Sheriff's Department, Winona Police Department, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol, according to the Holmen Police Department.
