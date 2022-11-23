Welfare check leads to drug bust in La Crosse

Police who responded to a Nov. 19 welfare check recovered a substantial amount of illegal drugs, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Issac M. Santana, 25, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of an electric weapon and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, a cab driver alerted La Crosse police around 4:30 a.m. to a vehicle that had been running for three straight hours on the 1000 block of 7th Street South. Police approached the vehicle and found a man, later identified as Santana, reclined in the driver's seat.

Police were able to get Santana's attention, and he complied with a police order to roll down the window and turn off the vehicle. Police immediately detected the odor of marijuana, and dispatch confirmed that Santana was a convicted felon.

Santana complied with an order to exit the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found:

33.4 grams of fentanyl.

193 grams of methamphetamine.

3.5 grams of marijuana.

Six THC pens (.5 grams each).

A marijuana grinder.

An electronic scale.

An electronic control device.

$1,510 in cash.

The complaint says Santana admitted to being a heavy user of methamphetamine and heroin but denied any intent to sell the seized drugs.

Judge Todd Bjerke Monday ordered Santana held on a $10,000 cash bond. Bjerke rejected a request Wednesday from Santana to have the bond reduced.

Santana faces a maximum of 76 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He has another bond hearing set for Nov. 29 and a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 2.