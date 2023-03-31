A March 29 welfare check in Holmen has led to a drunken driving charge for a 43-year-old Holmen man.

Christopher J. McHugh was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of fourth-offense drunken driving, fourth-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmen police were called around 7:30 a.m. to Evergreen Elementary School. A witness told police that a male was sitting inside a parked vehicle at the edge of the school parking lot and "didn't look right." Police approached the vehicle and identified the man as McHugh.

The complaint says police asked McHugh to exit the vehicle. He complied but was unsteady on his feet and needed assistance to keep from falling. When an officer asked McHugh how much alcohol he consumed, he reportedly replied, "too much."

McHugh failed a field sobriety test. The complaint says he couldn't successfully recite the alphabet and that the walk-and-turn test was terminated for safety reasons. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.338%.

McHugh's previous drunken driving convictions are from 1999, 2003 and 2013. The first two occurred in La Crosse County with the third in Trempealeau County.

McHugh is free after posting a $500 cash bond with no-alcohol and no-driving provisions. His next court date is an April 28 calendar call.