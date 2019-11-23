Police in West Allis, Wisconsin, are seeking the public’s health to track down two suspects in the September stabbing death on an Onalaska man.
Ryan Sorensen, 33, was stabbed to death just before 2 a.m. Sept. 15. He had been walking to a home in West Allis with two friends. A fight broke out with another group, which led to the death.
Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said Wednesday that Sorensen had been reconnecting with old friends in the Milwaukee suburb when “a simple verbal encounter turned into a very senseless homicide.”
Police are seeking a man and a woman between ages 20 and 30.
Police released a sketch of the woman Wednesday.
They were seen riding from the scene on mountain bikes.
A $2,000 reward is being offered.
Sorensen had strong ties to the Milwaukee area. His family has owned a neighborhood bar in Greenfield since 1977.
Sorensen’s father, William, said during a press conference: "I know there's somebody in this community that knows these people. Their sense of loyalty to them is certainly misguided. A senseless homicide has been perpetrated and it happened to be my son."
