West Bend man accused of dealing fentanyl in La Crosse

A 38-year-old West Bend man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond after police allegedly found more than 50 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

Gregory L. Woods was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Woods was pulled over May 25 by La Crosse police on Hwy. 16 for a suspended registration. Woods reportedly told police that the vehicle belonged to his mother.

While the officer was writing the citation, another officer arrived with a K9, which conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police asked Woods to exit the vehicle and conducted a search.

The complaint says police found a baseball-size bag containing 53 grams of fentanyl underneath the plastic molding of the gear shifter. Woods reportedly told police he didn't know where the bag came from. He denied using or selling drugs.

Police also reportedly found $1,625 in cash.

Woods was arrested without incident and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked Judge Gloria Doyle to impose the $50,000 cash bond. He said Woods has no ties to the community and that he faces "serious potential prison time." Wertheimer said the amount of cash found on Woods led police to believe he had just recently made a drug transaction.

Public defender Tom Locante asked for a signature bond. He said Woods has a clean record since his release from prison seven years ago and that he's entitled to a presumption of innocence.

Woods faces up to 40 years in prison, if convicted. His next court date is a June 1 preliminary hearing.

