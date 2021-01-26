West Salem man accused of child abuse

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 43-year-old West Salem man accused of beating a child on two occasions over a six-month period. Keith Banks faces two felony counts of child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the complaint, La Crosse County Child Protective Services alerted West Salem police that Banks was suspected of committing child abuse against a teenager. The teen told police that Banks has an "mean" personality and described two incidents in which the teen was a victim of physical abuse from Banks.

The first occurred when Banks allegedly punched the teen in the back of the neck. The teen said the blow triggered pain and two days of sickness. The second occurred when Banks allegedly pulled the teen to the ground by the teen's hair.

The complaint says the incidents happened between April 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019.

Banks, who is also referred in the complaint as Keith Hudson, has a initial court appearance set for Feb. 5.

