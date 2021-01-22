West Salem man accused of choking woman

A 28-year-old West Salem man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday after police reportedly witnessed him choking a woman.

Marshall L. Young Haugen faces felony charges of intimidating a victim by use of force and strangulation/suffocation (two counts), and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 21 to an apartment complex in the town of Campbell after a resident reported a disturbance from another unit. Upon arrival, police reported hearing a male yelling and screaming and noises from another person that sounded like someone being strangled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police entered the unit and reportedly saw Young Haugen straddling a woman with his hands around her neck. A police officer then drew a firearm and ordered Young Haugen to get off the woman and show his hands. He complied with the request and was handcuffed. Police requested medical attention for the woman, who complained of pain in her neck.

The complaint says a witness told police that Young Haugen argued with the woman prior to entering the apartment unit and put his hand around her neck while they were still in the hallway. The witness said he heard the woman say she couldn’t breathe. The complaint also says Young Haugen tried to prevent the woman from calling 911.