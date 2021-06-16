West Salem man accused of fleeing police

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 26-year-old West Salem man who allegedly fled police during an April 6 traffic stop.
Dylan B. Miller faces felony charges of second-degree endangering safety, fleeing an officer and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
According to the complaint, police pulled over a vehicle operated by Miller shortly before 3:30 p.m. on 13th Street in La Crosse. The complaint says Miller gave police a false identity and became agitated when police confronted him with his real name. Police told Miller to stay where he was, but the complaint says he put his foot on the gas pedal and accelerated at high rate of speed. He reportedly turned onto Townsend Street and then through an alley at 70 mph before police lost sight of the vehicle.
Miller was arrested April 9 when he was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by police on South Avenue. The complaint says Miller gave police a false identity before giving his real name and admitting he fled police three days earlier. He said he fled to avoid jail for outstanding warrants.
Miller has an initial court appearance set for June 29.