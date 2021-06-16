West Salem man accused of fleeing police

According to the complaint, police pulled over a vehicle operated by Miller shortly before 3:30 p.m. on 13th Street in La Crosse. The complaint says Miller gave police a false identity and became agitated when police confronted him with his real name. Police told Miller to stay where he was, but the complaint says he put his foot on the gas pedal and accelerated at high rate of speed. He reportedly turned onto Townsend Street and then through an alley at 70 mph before police lost sight of the vehicle.