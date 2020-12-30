West Salem man accused of punching police officer

A 28-year-old West Salem man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit court after allegedly punching a West Salem police officer.

Zachary Steven Tabor faces felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property (two counts), resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Lark Lane address, where a woman told police that Tabor became agitated after she refused his demand to drive him to a convenience store. She said Tabor busted a cabinet door off its hinges, confiscated her cell phone and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The woman said she eventually drove Tabor to the store for fear of her safety. They returned to the residence, and she later was able to contact police.

Tabor was standing in the middle of the basement with his hands clenched when police arrived. The complaint says Tabor refused multiple commands to come out of the basement and told police not to approach him.

After a police officer drew a Taser, the complaint says Tabor grabbed a mattress to use for a shield. He refused police requests to lie on the floor and threatened police with physical violence.