West Salem man accused of sending child porn

A 23-year-old West Salem man has been accused of possessing and sharing child pornography.

Conner T. Dunn faces felony charges of possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were alerted that Dunn maintained a Snapchat account that shared sexual images of children. Police obtained a warrant to search Dunn’s Snapchat account and confirmed Dunn’s email address and cell phone. Police reportedly found three zip files with videos depicting “suspected child abuse material” that were shared by Dunn last September. The account was terminated shortly after the images were transmitted.

Police then obtained another warrant to search Dunn’s residence and seized a cell phone and computer. The complaint says Dunn originally denied having a Snapchat account but later admitting having one last year. He reportedly told police his account was hacked.

The complaint says police confirmed that Snapchat terminated Dunn’s account. The complaint says Dunn contacted Snapchat on Sept. 16, 2021, to request assistance in recovering his account. He was told by customer support that Dunn had violated Snapchat’s terms of service.

The two charges carry a combined 65-year prison sentence. Dunn remains free and has a preliminary hearing set for March 9.

