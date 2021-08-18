 Skip to main content
West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting child
West Salem man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 27-year-old West Salem man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryan C. Servais Miles assaulted a girl May 27 at a West Salem residence. The complaint says the girl was dropped off at Miles' residence by a guardian with the understanding that he would watch her for a day.

The girl told police that Servais Miles handed her a bottle of Jack Daniels shortly after her arrival and told her to drink it. She said Servais Miles continued to push alcohol on her and that she threw up twice. She said Servais Miles then placed his hands on her private parts and told her that it was "his house and his rules."

The complaint says Servais Miles sent the girl a Snapchat message five days later expressing concern she would tell someone about the incident.

Servais Miles was interviewed by police June 2 and denied the allegations. He is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

