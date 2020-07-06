West Salem man arrested Saturday for 9th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A West Salem man was arrested on the Fourth of July on his ninth drunken driving accusation while out on bond for allegedly driving drunk last year.

Troy S. Oldenburg, 48, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with ninth offense drunken driving, ninth offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a driver on Hwy. B at 2:49 p.m. Saturday reported the driver of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee nearly side-swiped him, then weaved around the road, narrowly missing other vehicles and mailboxes before stopping in the middle of the road for no apparent reason. He then started again, continuing along Hwy. B toward where it intersects with Hwy. 16 in La Crosse.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Hwy. 16 and pulled Oldenburg over in the parking lot of the McDonald's in Onalaska.

According to the complaint, Oldenburg failed several field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.368%, more than four times the legal limit.

Oldenburg had eight prior OWI convictions and was out on bond for another OWI accusation. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw, then to the La Crosse County Jail without incident.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

