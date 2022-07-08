West Salem man charged after crashing vehicle in La Crosse

A 21-year-old West Salem man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly speeding through La Crosse July 8 and crashing his vehicle.

Chase A. Cottrell was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer and misdemeanor counts of second-offense drunk driving, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and possession of cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, Cottrell was observed by a La Crosse police officer traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone while southbound on Fifth Avenue shortly after midnight. The officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights and sirens, and Cottrell accelerated to an estimated speed between 80 and 100 mph.

Cottrell allegedly ran several stop signs and failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Jackson Street. The officer terminated the pursuit after one block for safety reasons.

The complaint says several other police officers observed Cottrell driving at a high rate of speed. He reportedly struck a roundabout at the intersection of 21st Avenue and King Street before crashing the vehicle and flipping it at 3400 Bliss Road. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was missing its right front tire.

Cottrell was seen walking near the crash and was placed under arrest. He submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.198. He was taken to Gundersen Health by ambulance before being transported to the La Crosse County Jail. A search by jail staff allegedly found a gem bag containing cocaine in Cottrell’s wallet.

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Cottrell held on a $1,000 cash bond. His next court date is a July 26 calendar call.