West Salem man charged in police chase

A 43-year-old West Salem man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after after a police chase March 14 through Onalaska and La Crosse.

James Leo Sibila was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one felony count of eluding an officer, two felony counts of bail jumping, one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer and one misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police observed a vehicle operated by Sibila weaving in between parking aisles and driving in the opposite lane of travel in the Walmart parking lot before heading westbound on Hwy. 16.

The complaint says Sibila swerved and varied his speed between 40 and 54 mph on Hwy. 16 as the vehicle was being tracked by police. Police followed the vehicle for two minutes before initiating a traffic stop at the corner of Hwys. 16 and 157.

Sibila reportedly accelerated after seeing the emergency lights but pulled over a short time later. Police report that Sibila appeared confused, couldn't sit still and was constantly waving his arms. He admitted he didn't have a driver's license. The officer asked Sibila to remain in the car and keep it parked while he returned to the squad car.