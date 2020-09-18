West Salem man charged with assaulting child

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old West Salem man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday for assaulting a teen-age boy Sept. 17 at a West Salem residence. Keith J. Hudson was charged with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm and suffocation/strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told West Salem police that Hudson entered the boy’s room and kicked a trash can at him, which caused a picture frame to break.

The boy told police the two later entered the living room, where the altercation escalated. He said Hudson punched him three times in the chest and stomach area, which caused him pain. A short time later, the boy said Hudson put him in a chokehold that lasted about six seconds.

The boy said he didn’t lose consciousness but felt like he could pass out.

The boy told police it was the third time that Hudson had become physical with him. He told police of an incident in Wisconsin Dells, where Hudson grabbed him by the hair and slammed his head against a window.

A prosecutor told Judge Todd Bjerke that there was uncertainty over Hudson’s identity and asked for a cash bond. Defense counsel said the question of Hudson’s identity was “speculative,” and Bjerke agreed to release Hudson on a $5,000 signature bond with a provision that he have no contact with the boy.

