A West Salem man faces up to 75 years in prison after he was charged Wednesday with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Jay Buisman, 24, had three images and five videos of young girls on his phone Sept. 17 when he was arrested after an investigation that began with a tip sent to police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.

Buisman gave police the password to his phones and declined to be interviewed, according to the complaint. A search of his phone revealed videos and images of children being sexually exploited.

He faces between 2 and 25 years in prison for each charge, as well as a $500 surcharge per image. He was released last week on a $1,000 signature bond and told Judge Scott Horne Wednesday he was in the process of finding an attorney.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.