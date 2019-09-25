A West Salem man faces up to 75 years in prison after he was charged Wednesday with three counts of possession of child pornography.
Jay Buisman, 24, had three images and five videos of young girls on his phone Sept. 17 when he was arrested after an investigation that began with a tip sent to police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the complaint.
Buisman gave police the password to his phones and declined to be interviewed, according to the complaint. A search of his phone revealed videos and images of children being sexually exploited.
He faces between 2 and 25 years in prison for each charge, as well as a $500 surcharge per image. He was released last week on a $1,000 signature bond and told Judge Scott Horne Wednesday he was in the process of finding an attorney.
You have free articles remaining.
Dominick Devine
Caleb L. Williams
Timothy Kruger
Ashley Russell
Zachery R. Arentz
Zachery R. Arentz, 16, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 20 as an adult with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. Arentz started a physical fight with another person Aug. 27 while in custody at the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the complaint.
Michael Nelson
Joshua Johnson
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Jacob Hill
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Jesse Baum
Geraldine Bjergum
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Shane Lancour
Cameron Stanek
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Jared Williams
Rhonda Baskerville
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Danielle Kempfer
Dylan Stika
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Eugene Spears Jr.
Jessica Kistner
Bridget Schoenfeld
William Peck
Natshoin Evans
Tanner Olds
Tyler Peterson
Kelly Knudston
Yahyaa Nizaam Kelly
Jacob Dolan
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Lenell Carter
Antoine Howell
Demetrius Partee
Richard Cadmus
Kyle C. Staples
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Neal R. Jensen Jr. and Christopher A. Trigueros
Scott Windbiel
Thomas Stein
Debra White
Marvin Iverson
Alia Valentine
Casey M. Hartung and Shannon M. Tabbert
Margo Prom
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …