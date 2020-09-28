 Skip to main content
West Salem man charged with choking woman
West Salem man charged with choking woman

David Sullivan

David Sullivan

 Steve Rundio

A 44-year-old West Salem man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday with putting his arms around a woman's neck during a Sept. 26 altercation in West Salem.

David J. Sullivan is charged with felony strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she and Sullivan got into an argument that became physical. She said Sullivan came at her from behind, grabbed her throat similar to a headlock and started squeezing. She compared the experience to being held under water and said she couldn't breathe for approximately three seconds. She said she clawed Sullivan's face to release his grip.

The complaint says police observed a red mark at the base of the woman's neck. She refused medical attention.

Sullivan denied choking the woman. He attempted to speak with the woman while being interviewed by police and repeatedly said, "I'm drunk." He was released from La Crosse County Jail on a signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine with a provision of no-contact with the victim.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

