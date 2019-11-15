{{featured_button_text}}

A West Salem man was accused Friday of forcing his way into a La Crosse home at gunpoint last month.

Demetrius K. Smith, 23, West Salem, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith got into an altercation with another man Oct. 20 on the 1700 block of 30th Street South in La Crosse.

Demetrius Smith

Smith

He attempted to enter the man’s house while yelling, “Don’t touch my sister, I’ll (expletive) shoot you,” then drew a gun from his waistband, pointed the barrel at him and said, “You’re dead.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Smith was convicted in 2015 of substantial battery, a felony, in Vernon County.

Judge Scott Horne ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Smith, saying if he posts the bond Smith will be required to adhere to a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, have no contact with the victims and submit to GPS monitoring with an exclusion zone.

+18 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in November

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (2) comments

(2) comments

capedcrusader
capedcrusader

Throw the book at him. Hopefully he spends years in a prison cell.

Report Add Reply
lutefisk

Ramona or?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.