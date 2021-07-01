West Salem man charged with sexual assault

A 39-year-old West Salem man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly walking into a La Crosse woman's residence and sexually assaulting her.

Christopher W. Barker faces a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal trespass to dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Barker entered her apartment without knocking and struck her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. She said Barker then struck her in the clavicle, grabbed her hair and dragged her to a bed, where he sexually assaulted her. She said the assault lasted five to 10 minutes before Barker left. The complaint says police noticed a large bruise on the woman's face and multiple bruises on her arm and chest.

Police interviewed Barker a short time later. Barker told police he went to the woman's apartment, where he gave her a couple of cigarettes and invited her to his apartment to eat. He said she accepted the invitation and that no sexual contact occurred.

Barker was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine with a condition that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.