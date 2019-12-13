West Salem man charged with 8th OWI

A West Salem man faces his eighth drunken-driving charge after he was pulled over for crossing the centerline on Hwy. B near Bangor and found to be shirtless and covered in vomit, according to police.

Troy S. Oldenburg, 47, was pulled over at about 10:07 p.m. Dec. 7 after he took the turn from Hwy. 162 onto Hwy. B very wide, according to the criminal complaint.

A La Crosse County Sheriff deputy watched him turn left onto a dead end road, then initiated a traffic stop. According to the complaint, Oldenburg didn’t live on the road, but said he was headed home. He was not wearing a shirt, and his pants were covered in vomit, according to the deputy.

According to the complaint, Oldenburg struggled to answer questions and was unable to say why he wasn’t wearing a shirt or what was on his pants. He said he had last had an alcoholic drink a couple of weeks ago.

Oldenburg was taken to the Bangor Police Department to do field sobriety tests due to the cold and windy weather. According to the complaint, he showed multiple clues for intoxication, and a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.343.