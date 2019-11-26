West Salem man faces child porn charges
A West Salem man was charged Tuesday after he was accused of having images of exploited children on his computer.

Alexander J. Kinstler, 20, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, he had multiple copies of a photo and a gif showing prepubescent children being sexually exploited on his computer Nov. 4 when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched it. The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kinstler cooperated with police, and said he accidentally downloaded the images, according to the complaint.

He is out on bond, but does not yet have an attorney.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

