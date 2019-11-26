West Salem man faces child porn charges

A West Salem man was charged Tuesday after he was accused of having images of exploited children on his computer.
Alexander J. Kinstler, 20, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, he had multiple copies of a photo and a gif showing prepubescent children being sexually exploited on his computer Nov. 4 when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched it. The task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Richard L. Sweeney II, 54, Onalaska, was charged Nov. 26 with felony bail jumping. Sweeney violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Nov. 15, according to the complaint.
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.