Undercover police arrested a West Salem man accused of trying to sell guns for a pound of methamphetamine, La Crosse police said Wednesday.

Keith A. Stankey mug

Stankey

Keith A. Stankey, 27, of West Salem was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeat offenses, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators assisted an undercover agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Madison in buying firearms from felons in the La Crosse area, according to the report.

The undercover agent picked up Stankey Tuesday and drove to Stankey's apartment on South Mill Street while investigators followed, according to the complaint.

Investigators heard Stankey and the undercover agent negotiating a price for the guns over an audio wire, according to the complaint. Stankey asked to trade the guns for a pound of methamphetamine, but accepted an offer of $250 for three guns.

Investigators arrested Stankey and discovered a glass pipe that smelled of marijuana. He also had $250, which belonged to the undercover agent and subsequently was returned to the agent, and $181, according to the criminal complaint.

The undercover agent informed investigators that there were more guns in the apartment, according to the report. Investigators entered Stankey's apartment with a search warrant and found four guns, two of which did not have serial numbers, and 8.6 grams of marijuana.

Stankey has a $5,000 cash bond and his next court appearance is 11 a.m. Feb. 13.

