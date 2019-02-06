Undercover police arrested a West Salem man accused of trying to sell guns for a pound of methamphetamine, La Crosse police said Wednesday.
Keith A. Stankey, 27, of West Salem was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeat offenses, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators assisted an undercover agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Madison in buying firearms from felons in the La Crosse area, according to the report.
The undercover agent picked up Stankey Tuesday and drove to Stankey's apartment on South Mill Street while investigators followed, according to the complaint.
Investigators heard Stankey and the undercover agent negotiating a price for the guns over an audio wire, according to the complaint. Stankey asked to trade the guns for a pound of methamphetamine, but accepted an offer of $250 for three guns.
Investigators arrested Stankey and discovered a glass pipe that smelled of marijuana. He also had $250, which belonged to the undercover agent and subsequently was returned to the agent, and $181, according to the criminal complaint.
The undercover agent informed investigators that there were more guns in the apartment, according to the report. Investigators entered Stankey's apartment with a search warrant and found four guns, two of which did not have serial numbers, and 8.6 grams of marijuana.
Stankey has a $5,000 cash bond and his next court appearance is 11 a.m. Feb. 13.
Dominic R. Hernandez
Sultan T. Mukhtar
Sultan T. Mukhtar, 20, of La Crosse, was charged Feb. 6 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Mukhtar was arrested on a retail theft warrant. Police searched Mukhtar and discovered about 13 grams of marijuana, about 25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $800, according to the complaint.
Ryan J. Lemke
Cameron J. Padilla, Carl W. McCoy and Jayvawn C. Bush
Marlin K. Snake
Shane W. Duffy
Brian C. Bowar
Shane K. Halverson
Julia L. Hedum
Terrence J. Winters
Michael A. Stoltz
Justin and Timothy Ellis
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.