West Salem man faces multiple abuse charges

A 46-year-old West Salem man faces multiple charges for alleged episodes of domestic abuse directed at a woman and two teen-agers.

Troy J. Crogan was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of causing mental harm to a child, child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm and false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The 18-page criminal complaint alleges a pattern of domestic abuse dating back to January 2020.

Police were called July 20 to a West Salem residence, where a woman said that Crogan followed her and a teen-age girl into a bathroom and wouldn’t let them leave. The woman said Crogan had pursued them through the residence and used a cell phone to record their movements before blocking their exit from the bathroom. The woman told police they didn’t try to leave the bathroom for fear for their safety. She said Crogan didn’t allow them to exit until after police arrived.

The complaint says Crogan admitted to drinking two beers prior to the incident. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of 0.207. He was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

One of the teen-agers told police that the latest incident was consistent with numerous others in which Crogan would become drunk, shout nonsense, call the teens derogatory and vulgar names and accuse them of using drugs and alcohol. One of the teens told of a June 8 incident in which Crogan slammed a door over her foot, causing her to lose three toenails.

Crogan was released from jail July 22 after Judge Scott Horne ordered a $5,000 signature bond.