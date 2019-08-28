MADISON — Yovon C. Boyd, 34, West Salem was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The indictment accuses him of having a handgun and ammunition on Oct. 16.
If convicted, Boyd faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.
The charge against him is the result of an investigation by La Crosse police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey C. Stephan is handling the prosecution.
Boyd was one of four people indicted Wednesday as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime.
The Project Safe Neighborhoods approach emphasizes coordination between state and federal prosecutors and all levels of law enforcement to address gun crime, especially felons illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, and violent crimes and drug crimes that involve the use of firearms.
