West Salem woman charged with holding man captive for over two months

A 56-year-old West Salem woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bail for allegedly holding a man against his will and physically assaulting him over a 2½-month period.

Lori Anne Holton was charged with kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally subjecting an individual to risk/abuse, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and theft. All are felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, Holton recorded several of the violent episodes. Police obtained 1,406 video clips during which Holton hit the man 97 times, kicked him 10 times, elbowed him four times, choked him three times, held a knife to his throat, poured hot coffee on him and spat on him.

During a Sept. 22 interview with West Salem police, the man said Holton used threats against him and his family to hold him captive from June 22 to Sept. 7.

The man said Holton told him she was a CIA operative and candidate for president of the United States and often used her fantasized credentials to compel his acquiescence. On two occasions, Holton handed him a phone with a male voice on the other end telling him to do whatever Holton wanted because she is a CIA asset and "very important to the agency."