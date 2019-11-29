Westby man accidentally shot in face with crossbow: Police say injuries are not life-threatening

A Westby man was injured early Friday after he was accidentally shot in the face with a crossbow, police say.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Oak Street about 1:30 a.m. They found a 56-year-old man had been struck near the nasal cavity by a bolt from a small, handheld crossbow. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene, though no charges have been announced.

The Westy Police Department received assistance from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Westby First Responders and Tri State Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation, police say.

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

