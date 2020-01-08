You are the owner of this article.
Wilton man accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle while high on heroin
Wilton man accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle while high on heroin

Robert Lavenduskey

A Wilton, Wis., man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after he was accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle while high on heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert C. Lavenduskey, 32, was driving a stolen van at about 1:22 a.m. Wednesday morning and pulled into the West Avenue Kwik Trip. He was spotted by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, who turned on his emergency lights to top Lavenduskey.

Lavenduskey sped out of the parking lot with his passenger door still open — his passenger rolled out of the vehicle and ended up in the middle of the road, according to the report.

The trooper stopped to help the passenger, and Lavenduskey left the vehicle parked near 13th and State streets, according to the complaint. A La Crosse police officer spotted him running between two houses and stopped him, and then Lavenduskey lied about his first name and claimed he was out for a walk.

Lavendusky admitted to using heroin prior to driving, according to the complaint.

According to police, the van Lavenduskey was driving was reported stolen Monday from a group home on La Crosse’s South Side.

Lavenduskey was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without consent, vehicle operator eluding officer, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance and operating while revoked.

He refused to come to the courtroom Wednesday and was ordered held without bond pending his court appearance by Judge Todd Bjerke.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

