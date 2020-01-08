Wilton man accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle while high on heroin

A Wilton, Wis., man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after he was accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle while high on heroin.
According to the criminal complaint, Robert C. Lavenduskey, 32, was driving a stolen van at about 1:22 a.m. Wednesday morning and pulled into the West Avenue Kwik Trip. He was spotted by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, who turned on his emergency lights to top Lavenduskey.
Lavenduskey sped out of the parking lot with his passenger door still open — his passenger rolled out of the vehicle and ended up in the middle of the road, according to the report.
The trooper stopped to help the passenger, and Lavenduskey left the vehicle parked near 13th and State streets, according to the complaint. A La Crosse police officer spotted him running between two houses and stopped him, and then Lavenduskey lied about his first name and claimed he was out for a walk.
Lavendusky admitted to using heroin prior to driving, according to the complaint.
According to police, the van Lavenduskey was driving was reported stolen Monday from a group home on La Crosse’s South Side.
Lavenduskey was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle without consent, vehicle operator eluding officer, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance and operating while revoked.
He refused to come to the courtroom Wednesday and was ordered held without bond pending his court appearance by Judge Todd Bjerke.
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
