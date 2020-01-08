Wilton man accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle while high on heroin

A Wilton, Wis., man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after he was accused of fleeing police in a stolen vehicle while high on heroin.

According to the criminal complaint, Robert C. Lavenduskey, 32, was driving a stolen van at about 1:22 a.m. Wednesday morning and pulled into the West Avenue Kwik Trip. He was spotted by a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, who turned on his emergency lights to top Lavenduskey.

Lavenduskey sped out of the parking lot with his passenger door still open — his passenger rolled out of the vehicle and ended up in the middle of the road, according to the report.

The trooper stopped to help the passenger, and Lavenduskey left the vehicle parked near 13th and State streets, according to the complaint. A La Crosse police officer spotted him running between two houses and stopped him, and then Lavenduskey lied about his first name and claimed he was out for a walk.

Lavendusky admitted to using heroin prior to driving, according to the complaint.

According to police, the van Lavenduskey was driving was reported stolen Monday from a group home on La Crosse’s South Side.