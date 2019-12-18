You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wilton man injured after striking horse in Monroe County
0 comments

Wilton man injured after striking horse in Monroe County

{{featured_button_text}}

A Wilton man was injured Tuesday after he struck a horse with his car, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Schendel, 24, was southbound on Hwy. 131 near Hilldale Avenue in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt just before midnight when he struck a horse in the road.

Schendel suffered injures that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was checked at the scene by emergency medical service personnel and transported to a medical facility by a private vehicle.

The horse died at the scene and its owner was contacted.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News