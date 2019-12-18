Wilton man injured after striking horse in Monroe County

A Wilton man was injured Tuesday after he struck a horse with his car, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Jonathan Schendel, 24, was southbound on Hwy. 131 near Hilldale Avenue in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt just before midnight when he struck a horse in the road.
Schendel suffered injures that were not believed to be life-threatening. He was checked at the scene by emergency medical service personnel and transported to a medical facility by a private vehicle.
The horse died at the scene and its owner was contacted.