Wilton man injured in Monroe County crash

A Wilton man sustained serious injuries Thursday after a one-vehicle traffic crash on Mead Avenue in the Monroe County town of Sheldon.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 1997 Ford truck driven by Harlow Osteboe hit an icy patch on the road shortly after 10 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest against a tree. Ostoboe called 911 and told dispatch he was trapped inside the vehicle. He was transported from the scene by GundersenAir.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, GundersenAir, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department and Norwalk First Responders.
A statement from the sheriff’s office reminds motorists "that even with warmer than normal temperatures, the hills and coulees of this region can cause roads to be icy in certain areas."
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.