 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton man injured in Monroe County crash
0 comments

Wilton man injured in Monroe County crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Monroe County Sheriff Badge

A Wilton man sustained serious injuries Thursday after a one-vehicle traffic crash on Mead Avenue in the Monroe County town of Sheldon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 1997 Ford truck driven by Harlow Osteboe hit an icy patch on the road shortly after 10 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest against a tree. Ostoboe called 911 and told dispatch he was trapped inside the vehicle. He was transported from the scene by GundersenAir.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, GundersenAir, Sparta Ambulance, Wilton Fire Department and Norwalk First Responders.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reminds motorists "that even with warmer than normal temperatures, the hills and coulees of this region can cause roads to be icy in certain areas."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News