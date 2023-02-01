 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Crosse County

  • 0

A 33-year-old Winona, Minn., man faces felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in La Crosse County.

Zachary D. Beyerstedt was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told investigators Jan. 25 that Beyerstedt pressured her into intimacy, touched her in inappropriate places and dropped his pants in her presence. The complaint says the girl recorded one of the encounters without Beyerstedt's knowledge.

The complaint says police obtained electronic media exchanges between Beyerstedt and the girl. Beyerstedt reportedly transmitted a message that reads, "Sorry for pressuring ya if you felt that way!"

Beyerstedt was interviewed by police Jan. 31. The complaint says he agreed to speak with investigators but terminated the interview when confronted with email messages between him and the girl.

People are also reading…

Beyerstedt was released on a $10,000 signature bond with a no-contact provision with anyone younger than 18 and an exclusion zone that includes the girl's residence. He faces 43½ years in prison if convicted of both counts.

November 18 was the kickoff of a PSA campaign in Times Square to promote the passage of the Adult Survivors Act (ASA) reminding adult survivors of sexual abuse about their options under the upcoming act. The Adult Survivors Act is a New York State law that creates a one-time, one-year look back window for adult sexual assault survivors who are outside the statute of limitations. The one-year civil lookback window to sue abusers opens November 24th.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

1 of 14
Zachary Beyerstedt

Beyerstedt

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Previously unseen Princess Diana letters reveal 'desperate and ugly' divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News