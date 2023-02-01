Winona man accused of sexually assaulting girl in La Crosse County

A 33-year-old Winona, Minn., man faces felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl in La Crosse County.

Zachary D. Beyerstedt was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing genitals to a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told investigators Jan. 25 that Beyerstedt pressured her into intimacy, touched her in inappropriate places and dropped his pants in her presence. The complaint says the girl recorded one of the encounters without Beyerstedt's knowledge.

The complaint says police obtained electronic media exchanges between Beyerstedt and the girl. Beyerstedt reportedly transmitted a message that reads, "Sorry for pressuring ya if you felt that way!"

Beyerstedt was interviewed by police Jan. 31. The complaint says he agreed to speak with investigators but terminated the interview when confronted with email messages between him and the girl.

Beyerstedt was released on a $10,000 signature bond with a no-contact provision with anyone younger than 18 and an exclusion zone that includes the girl's residence. He faces 43½ years in prison if convicted of both counts.

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona