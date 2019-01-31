MADISON — A state court of appeals ruled Thursday that the Department of Health Services has the authority to recover $99,810 in Medicaid payments from Lee Quality Home Care, LLC, for not adequately training its personal-care employees.
The District IV Court of Appeals decision upholds La Crosse County Circuit Judge Elliott Levine’s ruling that DHS could claw back reimbursement for employees not trained to DHS standards. However, it did return the case to Levine to determine whether the workers were adequately supervised by a registered nurse.
Lee provides in-home personal care, including assistance in bathing, dressing, meal preparation and food purchasing, in the La Crosse area to Medicaid recipients.
According to the appeals opinion:
DHS administers the Medicaid health home-care program in the state. It audited nine of Lee’s 64 clients for services rendered during the last six months of 2012, and in a preliminary finding concluded that Lee had been overpaid by nearly $100,000.
As a result, DHS sought the return of $99,000 it reimbursed Lee for employee expenses.
Lee contested the DHS decision, but Levine found there was sufficient proof of the agency's claims.
Lee maintained that it met all DHS standards as its personal-care workers had at least six months of experience in lieu of training. A registered nurse also stated that she made supervisory visits every 55-60 days as required and observed Lee employees perform their tasks, according to a brief by Lee’s attorney, Diane Welsh.
According to the opinion:
The six months experience exception expired in 2010 and no longer satisfied requirements in 2012. Instead, each worker was required to be trained in each skill he or she perform for clients under the supervision of a registered nurse.
Some of Lee’s training consisted of employees watching videos. Also, Lee’s records didn’t indicate that each worker was trained in each skill before they rendered the service.
The District IV ruling also rejected Lee’s argument that the DHS lacked authority to recover Medicaid payments based on failure to adequately train employees.
Lee claimed that since the service was provided to clients, it should be allowed to correct any training deficiency instead of having to repay DHS.
Instead, the opinion stated that the payments were improper and the clear language of the statute allows for recovery of improper payments.
The employee supervision issue was returned to Levine because there was insufficient proof that a registered nurse did not have some direct observation of Lee workers when they were providing care to a client.
DHS relied on a finding made by an administrative law judge before the case reached Levine. However, Lee contends that it never conceded that its registered nurse and personal-care workers were not present in the client’s home at the same time.
The appeals court returned the case to Levine for determination on the R.N’s in-person supervision, and if employee supervision is no longer an issue, what part of the $99,000 recovery would be tied to it.
Shawn Lee, principal owner, had no comment Thursday morning on the decision or whether there would be further appeal of the case.
