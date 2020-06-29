Wisconsin man charged after choking pregnant woman in Onalaska twice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A St. Francis, Wis., man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday after he was accused of beating a pregnant woman while staying at an Onalaska hotel.

Cody A. Delao, 33, was charged with two counts each of strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to the Onalaska Inn at 2:27 p.m. Sunday after a caller reported hearing two people fighting. A woman with bruises around her neck and throat answered the door.

The woman, who was 25 weeks pregnant during the incident, told police Delao beat her and strangled her Sunday because he thought she was stealing from him, according to the complaint. She said he hit her in the face, kicked her and cut off her breathing.

The woman told police that Delao previous strangled her on Friday, as well, choking her until she passed out and urinated. She also reported memory loss, headaches, red spots, fainting and nausea, as well as neck pain and a sore throat, after the strangulation.

Delao was arrested without incident, according to the complaint.

He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.