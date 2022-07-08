Wisconsin Supreme Court uphold sentence of Vernon County man

The State Supreme Court declined to reduce the sentence of a Hillsboro man accused of sexually assaulting three girls over a two-year period.

The justices let stand a two-year prison term for 29-year-old Westley D. Whitaker. Prosecutors alleged that Whitaker preyed on three young girls in the Amish community beginning in 2005 and that the sexual assaults occurred on a daily basis.

The assaults reportedly stopped in 2007, and a criminal complaint was filed against Whitaker in 2017. He was originally charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13. Five of the charges were dropped, and Whitaker pleaded no contest to the remaining count.

The sentence was handed down by Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood and included two years of extended supervision. Whitaker was exempted from the sex offender registration requirement due to his young age at the time of the offense and the court's determination that Whitaker posed no current risk to reoffend.

Whitaker lost a Court of Appeals decision to have his sentence reduced before the case was decided by the state Supreme Court.

During sentencing, Rood made multiple references to Whitaker's childhood in the Amish community and noted that while Amish elders attempted intervention, no one reported Whitaker's crimes to law enforcement. Whitaker argued that his sentence was imposed to send a message to the Amish community, which violated his freedom of association and freedom of religion.

In her opinion for the majority, Justice Jill Korofsky wrote that the sentencing criteria was appropriate.

"... (T)he circuit court sought to protect victims from further trauma and abuse. The circuit court acted within its discretion to address this failure of protection in hopes of both preventing others from engaging in similar abuse and protecting potential victims in that community from similar conduct," Karofsky wrote.

Korofsky's opinion was joined by Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallett and Brian Hagedorn.

All seven justices voted to uphold the sentence. Justices Patience Roggensack and Rebecca Bradley wrote concurring opinions expressing concerns that the majority's reasoning could open the door to unconstitutionally considering religious belief during the sentencing process. Both justices, however, said the circuit court didn't use impermissible criteria in Whitaker's sentencing.

Hagedorn also wrote a brief concurrence that stated, "The analytical framework utilized in sentencing cases like this one deserves a closer look. Nevertheless, I join the majority opinion because it correctly applies our precedent and reaches the correct outcome."