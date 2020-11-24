Woman accused of driving stolen vehicle to Wonewoc

A 44-year-old woman without a permanent address was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stealing a truck. Victoria C. Jick faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a missing vehicle Nov. 18 at Market Square Ramp in La Crosse. A man told police he parked a two-door Dodge truck in the ramp at 6 p.m. and returned 6½ hours later to discover it was missing. He told police he likely left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the glove box.

Video surveillance captured the vehicle leaving the lot shortly after midnight and identified Jick as the driver. The complaint says she is homeless and is known for using city parking ramps as shelter.

Police tracked the vehicle’s GPS system to Wonewoc, where Jick was located sleeping inside the vehicle by a Juneau County Sheriff’s Office deputy. She reportedly told police she borrowed the vehicle but made no other statements. She was taken to the Juneau County Jail in Mauston, where she was released on a signature bond.