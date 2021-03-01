Woman accused of kidnap and assault in West Salem back in jail

A 57-year-old La Crosse woman accused of imprisoning and assaulting a man for 2½ months last year is back in jail after allegedly contacting a witness in the case.

Lori Anne Holton was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intimidation of a witness.

Holton had been in jail since Jan. 19 after being charged with using threats and physical abuse to keep a man imprisoned at a West Salem residence from June 22 to Sept. 7. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she requested that it be reduced to $800 during a Feb. 16 hearing.

Confusion over how much money she could post led to two more court appearances before Judge Elliott Levine agreed Feb. 19 to set the bond at $700. Holton posted the cash Feb. 25 and was released.

The criminal complaint says a West Salem man called police Feb. 26 and reported several intimidating voicemails from Holton, including:

"You can run but you can't hide."

"I can't believe you turned over classified top-secret documents to West Salem Police Department."

"You involved in something you don't understand."

"You don't know who I am."

Several other messages reportedly contained profane, insulting and threatening language.