Woman accused of kidnap and assault in West Salem back in jail

A 57-year-old La Crosse woman accused of imprisoning and assaulting a man for 2½ months last year is back in jail after allegedly contacting a witness in the case.
Lori Anne Holton was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor intimidation of a witness.
Holton had been in jail since Jan. 19 after being charged with using threats and physical abuse to keep a man imprisoned at a West Salem residence from June 22 to Sept. 7. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she requested that it be reduced to $800 during a Feb. 16 hearing.
Confusion over how much money she could post led to two more court appearances before Judge Elliott Levine agreed Feb. 19 to set the bond at $700. Holton posted the cash Feb. 25 and was released.
Several other messages reportedly contained profane, insulting and threatening language.
The man told police he felt threatened by the messages. He said he is wheelchair-bound and would be unable to defend himself against Holton.
The complaint says Holton's GPS monitoring, a condition of her bond, was inoperable for at least 24 hours. The device was later reactivated, and police traced her to a Main Street address in La Crosse, where she was arrested without incident. She denied leaving the voice messages in question.
La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for a cash bond of $10,000. She said Holton doesn't have a permanent address and "didn't stay bond compliant for 24 hours."
Defense attorney Thomas Rhodes asked for a signature bond on the most recent charges. He said Holton's GPS device malfunctioned and that she contacted authorities to have it replaced. Rhodes also said Holton suffers from mental health issues and high blood pressure.
Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to the $10,000 cash bond and ordered a preliminary hearing for March 8.
In the underlying case, Holton faces felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally subjecting an individual to risk/abuse, false imprisonment, strangulation/suffocation, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and theft. She has a status conference set for April 8.