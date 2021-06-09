Woman accused of stealing car in La Crosse

A 29-year-old La Crosse woman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stealing a car and driving it from La Crosse to Coon Valley and back.

Alicia M. Hogenseon was charged with felony counts of driving a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of fraudulent credit card use and carrying a concealed knife.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called June 8 to a complaint of a stolen vehicle that had been parked on the 400 block of 2nd Street North. The owner told police the vehicle had been left unlocked overnight with the keys inside before noticing it missing the following morning. Surveillance video reportedly shows the vehicle was driven away around 1:25 a.m. by a female later identified as Hogenson.

The complaint says GPS tracking located the vehicle in Coon Valley and that it was back toward La Crosse on Hwy. 14-61. La Crosse police located the vehicle traveling west on the 1900 block of South Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Hogenson was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was placed under arrest. Police reportedly found a pocket knife concealed on Hogenson's person.