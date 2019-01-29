A woman who was charged Monday afternoon in a weekend theft case was arrested again Monday night after a report of vandalism on La Crosse's South Side.
Samantha J. Grosch, 30, of La Crosse was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim's home surveillance system recorded Grosch damaging the victim’s parked vehicle in the 2900 block of South Avenue by kicking it several times and throwing a metal-handled broom on the windshield.
The victim’s home surveillance also recorded Grosch tearing down candy cane decorations in the front yard, damaging the plastic cover of a recessed basement window and entering a garage, where she knocked over several objects, including a Kegerator, according to the complaint.
Grosch called the victim’s boyfriend 30 times, according to the report.
Police apprehended Grosch, interviewed her and subsequently arrested her at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the criminal complaint.
Grosch was charged Monday with making threats to injure (use of a dangerous weapon) and misdemeanor retail theft and released from jail on a signature bond after an incident Saturday at a home improvement store.
Grosch's next court appearance will be at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.